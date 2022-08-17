How to stay safe while doing yard work

Thousands of people end up in the emergency room every year because of yard work accidents.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Efforts to make our yard look good can be dangerous.

In 2021, nearly 262,000 people went to the emergency room with injuries associated with mowing, cutting branches and power washing.

So, how can you stay safe while making sure your yard looks good?

Be sure to take care when using power equipment. Protect yourself with closes shoes and long pants.

When mowing hills with a hand mower, experts say to move across the slope rather than up and down. The mower will be easier to control.

Be careful when using a riding mower over uneven terrain. Unlike hand mowers, riding mowers should always move up and down slopes—not across.

Although it may seem like a fun adventure for a little one, never allow a child to ride with you.

When it comes to using a ladder, use extra care.

In 2021, there were 137,000 emergency room visits associated with ladders.