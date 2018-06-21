Yassin's Falafel House was named as a finalist for the top 10 nicest places in America.

The reason that the falafel house was named to the list was because of Yassin Terou's unique story.

He came to Knoxville as a refugee of the Syrian conflict. He started out making sandwiches at his local mosque until his friends talked to him about opening up his first restaurant.

Terou welcomes people from all walks of life. He hires other refugees so that they can get the same life-changing opportunity that he had.

Terou has helped the Knoxville community through donations and his efforts. During the Gatlinburg wildfires, Terou he helped provide supplies for those who had been displaced from their homes.

To vote for Yassin's Falafel House, click here.

