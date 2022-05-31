Yassin Terou, the owner of Yassin's Falafel House, said they would be able to keep their lease on the ground floor of the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The building where Yassin's Falafel House operates will be redeveloped into a Holiday Inn Express soon, according to officials.

Yassin Terou, the owner of the iconic Knoxville restaurant, said that they would be able to continue operating in the building. According to his post on social media, they discussed the plants with their landlord and were promised they could keep their lease on the space.

As long as Yassin's Falafel House can continue operating safely during construction, he said they will also be able to continue serving classic falafel dishes during construction.

"We still have a lot of years left in our lease and, as always, we [are] going to be your place where you enjoy a meal and feel the love," he said on social media.

The new Holiday Inn Express will include 91 hotel rooms, according to the social media post. The building is located near Market Square, at the corner of Walnut Street and Church Avenue.