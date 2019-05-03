Thousands of people felt the earth shake beneath them Tuesday after a 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook Union County 5.6 miles east-northeast of Maynardville.

►READ MORE: 3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near Maynardville

The USGS has received more than 1,000 responses and rising from people who felt the quake.

People in the heart of the area from Southeast Kentucky to as far Gatlinburg reported feeling the quake.

USGS

While the epicenter was in Union County and it was certainly felt there, a majority of the responses given to the USGS came from Knox County.

Dozens of people in Blount County and Loudon counties also reported feeling it, and a few people in Sevier County -- mainly in Sevierville -- said they felt it.

Other counties that felt it include Anderson, Scott, Campbell, Morgan, Roane, Grainger, Jefferson, Hamblen, Cocke and Claiborne counties.

A few people in Bell and Whitley counties in Kentucky were also listed to have felt it.

Interestingly, people on the other side of the Smokies in Asheville say they felt the earthquake, too. Asheville is roughly 85 miles directly away from the epicenter, which people in the past have reported feeling similar strength earthquakes from distances greater than 90 miles away under the right conditions.

The USGS said the quake was 10.6-miles deep.