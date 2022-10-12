YMCA of East Tennessee plans new North Knoxville facility

According to the Y, it is expected that the new location will be open to members on January 1, 2023 at 7540 Dannaher Drive in Powell.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YMCA of east Tennessee and Tennova Healthcare have agreed to work together on a fitness center in Powell on Tennova Health's North Knoxville campus, according to release.

The facility includes a therapy pool and six-lane swimming pool, basketball courts, racquetball court, climbing wall and a large workout center with an indoor track, said YMCA.

Jim Dickson, President and CEO of the YMCA of Eat Tennesse, said he is excited to bring the Y's mission to the broader North Knoxville community. "The Y is more than a place to work out - we're a place of community," said Dickson. "Of course, members will have access to new exercise machines, group fitness classes... but there will be so much more; we'll be expanding options for kids, offering more family programming, completely upgrading the existing fitness equipment and offering a place where people of all ages can find belonging and community."

The current location of the Bob Temple North Side Family YMCA in Halls is being evaluated to find the best future for the Y and north Knoxville community, YMCA said.

Relocating to a more central location near I-75, between Powell and Halls, better positions the Y to serve even more people in the north Knoxville community.

"Our fitness center has been serving the community for over 23 years and we are proud of what we have been able to provide to our members," said Tony Benton, CEO of Tennova Healthcare. "We are fortunate that our community is growing and we knew we would need to grow the fitness center and expand. We are proud to work with the YMCA and look forward to the great things planned."