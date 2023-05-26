Yo-Yo Ma to headline new music festival with Friday night performance

Yo-Yo Ma will headline a new Knoxville festival celebrating Appalachian culture. His performance will be on the World's Fair Park lawn on May 26.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An acclaimed cellist is performing in Knoxville Friday night — Yo-Yo Ma. He will perform in World's Fair Park, headlining the Our Common Nature music festival. The event is meant to be a celebration of Appalachian culture

His performance is scheduled for May 26 starting at 8 p.m.

The music festival was created in partnership with Big Ears and is meant to give people a week of cultural experiences that make up Appalachian culture, including Indigenous voices, European voices, Latinx voices, Black voices and more.

Yo-Yo Ma will be joined by Rhiannon Giddens, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile during Our Common Nature, along with storytellers, poets, puppets and dancers.

The Rhiannon Giddens with Justin Robinson and Dirk Powell performance, as part of the music festival, is scheduled for May 27 at 8 p.m. in the Bijou Theatre.

The event will also include selections of the region's food, arts and crafts. People will also be able to enjoy storytelling events, square dancing, music making and more.

Yo-Yo Ma's performance will be near the craft village and have pre-performance entertainment. Fans who did not get a pass will also be able to watch it on a large screen on the North Festival Lawn, past the World's Fair Park splash pads and near the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial.

The North Festival Lawn is free for everyone and starts at around 5 p.m. A schedule of events on that lawn is available below.

5:00 p.m. North Lawn Craft Village Opens and Live Entertainment Begins (North Lawn)

North Lawn Craft Village Opens and Live Entertainment Begins (North Lawn) 4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Evie Andrus Music (North Lawn)

Evie Andrus Music (North Lawn) 5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Storytelling with Kelle Jolly (North Lawn)

Storytelling with Kelle Jolly (North Lawn) 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Community Parade featuring Cattywampus Puppet Council & the Knoxville Honkers & Bangers

Community Parade featuring Cattywampus Puppet Council & the Knoxville Honkers & Bangers 6:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Drums Up Guns Down & the Kuumba Watoto Dancers

Drums Up Guns Down & the Kuumba Watoto Dancers 6:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. Raven Rock Dancers

Raven Rock Dancers 7:15 p.m. - 8 p.m. Rica Chicha

Rica Chicha 8 p.m. -10 p.m. Yo-Yo Ma & Friends Live Simulcast