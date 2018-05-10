If you're looking for a little music to go with your next yoga session, how about considering bringing in the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to perform a few tunes?

That's precisely what happened Thursday night at Mill and Mine. The orchestra put on a little night music while instructors from multiple yoga studios led movements as part of KSO UnStaged: Flow.

Organizers said the event was a great way to merge the yoga and orchestra communities.

"It's a big part of how I teach, but to have it live just takes it to the next level, and makes it an experience that you really feel in your body," yoga instructor Jennifer Beyt Coffin from The Glowing Body said.

Other participating yoga studios included Real Hot Yoga and Breezeway Yoga.

