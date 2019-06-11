KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new Knoxville tradition is coming back for the fourth year in a row.

Elf on the Shelf "Scout Elves" are on their way to businesses all over Knoxville in the country's only community-wide Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt. The adventure will begin on Friday, Nov. 29.

Visit Knoxville is inviting children to pick up a "North Pole Pass" at any of the participating businesses to guide them on the scavenger hunt. They'll find treats and prizes along the way.

Visit Knoxville said the elves aren't just staying for Christmas -- they'll stick around until Jan. 5, 2020.

RELATED: Couple dresses 6-month-old son as real life Elf on the Shelf

Elf on the Shelf is a best-selling book and toy combination, and its creators have a Knoxville connection. University of Tennessee graduate Carol Aebersold and her mother, Chanda Bell, created the set.

A list of scavenger hunt locations can be found here.

RELATED: Girl calls 911 over Elf on Shelf incident