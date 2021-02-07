In June of 2015, a shark bit a 12-year-old girl from Asheboro, during a vacation to Oak Island. She lost her arm in the attack.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — When you head out to the beach, most of the time you're probably not thinking about what lurks below the water. But 6 years ago on the Carolina coast, fear became a reality for a Triad family.

In June of 2015, a shark bit a 12-year-old girl from Asheboro, during a vacation to Oak Island. She lost her arm in the attack.

"I remember I was just there and the shark just came up and was on my arm," Kiersten Yow said.

A typical family beach trip for Kiersten Yow in June of 2015, quickly took a turn for the worst.

"It was a bull shark, so it hit my leg first and then I reached back with my left hand to kinda see what it was when it took a bite," Yow said.

At 12-years-old Yow went from playing in the water to battling a shark.

"It took a few bites of my leg and then it came up to my arm where it was right directly in front of me, so that's when I had to start punching it to get it off," Yow said.

Yow said she was then dragged under the water. She said all of this happened in just a matter of seconds.

"It was immediate," Yow said. "It took a few bites of my leg before I even realized it was there."

Since that day at Oak Island, Yow has had several surgeries and had to adapt to her prosthetic arm.

"It feels like a nightmare that I had a long time ago," Yow said. "It doesn't feel real. There was a lot I had to adapt to once I got past that it became easier, but there are still new tasks every day I find."

She's now preparing for her first year of college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her career path in mind stems from her time spent in the hospital.

"I was able to meet all these different types of doctors and learn about all these different types of medical practices I never even knew about before," Yow said.

With possible plans of medical school in her future, she isn't letting anything hold her back.

As for beach safety, Yow said just be aware while in the water.