GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ready to hit the slopes of Ober Gatlinburg this summer?

Yep, you heard that right! Ober is introducing summer tubing this year, where guests ride their tubes down 250' slipper lanes made of synthetic materials. A release says it will "allow riders to feel the sensation of being on layers of compact snow."

The summer tubing tracks will be adjacent to the existing Ski Mountain Coaster, and will be easily removed next winter to make way for snow tubing.

Summer tubing is new to East Tennessee, but Ober says it is popular in Europe and many other parts of the world