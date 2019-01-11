The excitement of Garth Brooks coming to Knoxville soon hit not-so-spooky levels after a young boy decided to show his excitement through a creative Halloween costume.

Garth Brooks saw a post from the boy's aunt on Instagram showing off her nephew wearing Garth's iconic black and white outfit from 'The Chase' album art with an 'inflatable Neyland' around him.

Brooks said the costume won Halloween in his book, joking that the boy is much too young to sneak into one of his dive bar tour stops.

However, Garth did extend a special offer-- asking the aunt if she'd like to ask if he'd be a special guest at his upcoming Garth in Knoxville concert!

Tickets are still on sale through Ticketmaster for the massively anticipated Neyland Stadium concert on Nov. 16. You can learn more by clicking the links below.

RELATED: More than 75K tickets sold for Garth Brooks show, breaking Neyland record

RELATED: Garth Brooks to hold concert at Neyland Stadium in November