Even if you missed free fishing day last weekend, young teens can still enjoy some free fishing this week through Friday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is holding a Free Fishing Week through June 14 to let teens 15 and under have some fun in the sun doing some angling even if they haven't gotten their permit yet.

State law normally requires people 13 and older to have a valid license if they want to fish in Tennessee's waters. Children under 13 do not need a license.

The week-long exemption is designed to let anyone 15 and under who hasn't gotten their license yet to fish in state public waters, such as at state parks and lakes owned and operated by the TWRA.

This does not include private lakes or federally owned public waters like those in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, though.

If you need more information on how to obtain a fishing license in Tennessee