Young volunteers place flags at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery for Memorial Day

The local chapter of the Young Marines visited the cemetery to honor the East Tennesseans who have served their country.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of young volunteers honored East Tennesseans veterans Friday by placing flags ahead of Memorial Day.

The local chapter of the Young Marines visited East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, located on John Sevier Highway, to place the flags.

The Young Marines is a national non-profit program for kids aged eight through the completion of high school. The leaders of the East Tennessee chapter said, by honoring those who've served, the kids are learning what their patriotism can help them do for their community.