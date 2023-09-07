x
Young-Williams Animal Village temporarily closed after dogs found with distemper

Located at 6400 Kingston Pike, the animal center will be closed for at least 48 hours through Friday, Sept. 8, the shelter announced.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams announced three dogs at their Kingston Pike location were found with distemper and are taking precautions for the safety of the animals. 

The Young-Williams Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike will be closed for at least 48 hours through Friday, Sept. 8, as they test and quarantine animals and conduct comprehensive cleaning.

The shelter said spay and neuter appointments, located in a separate part of the Village building, will continue. Their main shelter location, Young-Williams Animal Center at 3201 Division Street, is still open for pet adoptions and other services.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience as we prioritize the health of our animals and take precautions to protect them," YWAC said. "If your pet is not up to date on its vaccines, please make an appointment with your veterinarian. Vaccinations are the best way to help keep your pet healthy and stop the spread of contagious diseases like distemper among animals."

