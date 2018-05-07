Young-Williams Animal Center is at critical capacity, so it's discounting most adoptions until further notice by expanding its Fourth of July 'Pet-triotic' event to find all its animals a loving home.

The shelter said it does not have the space it needs right now to take in additional lost, surrendered or stray animals that arrive daily, so it needs help from folks hoping to make a new friend!

Right now, people can adopt any pet from them except for puppies for $10. Cats age three and over are free as always, and kittens are buy one, get one free. All puppies will still come with a $250 adoption fee, though.

The center is also asking people who've lost a pet to drop by YWAC at 3201 Division Street to look for their lost furry family member. The lost-and-found section of the shelter is full, and many animals have been there for several days or longer according to the center.

The shelter said it keeps all lost animals for a minimum three-day hold before it is considered unclaimed and ready for adoption or other placement.

“We’ve been hovering at critical capacity for several days and now must ask for the public’s help,” Young-Williams Animal Center Marketing Manager Courtney Kliman said. “In the summer months, we receive litters of unwanted kittens and puppies from spring mating season, and we take in many more lost and stray animals that get loose during outdoor activities, scared by fireworks or wander off because they’re not spayed or neutered. We need everyone’s help in finding homes for these animals – either returning them to the families they already know and love or finding new forever homes for adoptable pets.”

Both Young-Williams Animal Center at 3201 Division Street and Young-Williams Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike are open daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and closed only for one hour from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time. Pet adoption is available at both facilities, and owner reclaim is available at the Division Street location only.

All pet adoptions come with spay/neuter service, microchipping, initial core vaccines, and more for the pet. People that have questions can contact YWAC at (865) 215-6599 or email adoptions@young-williams.org.

