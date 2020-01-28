Young-Williams Animal Center and East Tennessee will have an adorable athlete representing them in the 2020 Puppy Bowl!

Parpika, a chihuahua/toy fox terrier mix, was chosen as one of the back-up pups to make the trip to New York this year for the big game. He will be one of a few dozen animals melting hearts on the gridiron for Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVI at 3 p.m. ET on February 2.

Paprika was specially chosen as one of five pups with special needs to compete for the Chewy "Lombarky" trophy on "Team Ruff." The event features all sorts of action -- from slo-mo replays and nose-to-nose action to puppy-kiss cams.

In past years, all of the animals that have participated found loving forever homes. This year's event is slated to be the biggest game in Puppy Bowl History, with more than 61 animal shelters in 25 states filling out two team rosters with 96 adoptable puppies.

