Looking for a new best friend?

Knoxville's Young-Williams Animal Center is hosting a "Black Fur-day’ special that will allow you to name-your-price for adoptions of all pets, except puppies.

ADOPT! | See the animals looking for a home

The three-day special starts on Black Friday and continues all weekend at both shelter locations at 3201 Division Street and 6400 Kingston Pike. Both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, but they will close from 1-2 p.m. for an hour of quiet time for the animals.

“Our kennels are full right now, and we’d love for these pets to find a forever home in time for the holidays,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “Pets give back so much love and companionship. Please open your hearts this holiday season and save a shelter animal.”

What's different about this event is that other than puppies, you will be able to make a donation of any amount of your choosing to adopt a pet. Cats that are three years and older are always free.

Young-Williams Animal Center Standard Adoption Fees

Puppies – $250

Adult Dogs – $40

Kittens – $100 & always buy one, get one free

Adult Cats – $25

Adult Cats over 3 years – always free

Small mammals and exotics range from $10 – $60

Every animal adopted during the “Black Fur-day” special promotion will receive the same services covered by the regular adoption fees, which include a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more. All adopters also will be screened by shelter staff.

“Nothing would make us or our animals more thankful than to empty our cages during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” Testerman says. “If you have been thinking about making a pet a part of your home, now is the time to adopt and bring a furry companion into your family.”

© 2018 WBIR