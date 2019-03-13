KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're looking to adopt a dog, you may get lucky this weekend.

From Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17, the adoption fee for an adult dog at Young-Williams Animal Center will be just $17.

The three-day “St. Pet-rick’s Day Lucky Dog” special will take place at both shelter locations: 3201 Division St., and 6400 Kingston Pike. Both locations are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily and closed from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

YWAC said the shelter is close to capacity for dogs and every adult dog adopted during the “St. Pet-rick’s Day Lucky Dog” event will receive a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more. All adopters also will be screened by shelter staff.

For St. Pet-rick’s and always, cats 3 years and older are free to adopt, according to Young-Williams. 

The adoption fee for puppies remains $250.