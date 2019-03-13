KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're looking to adopt a dog, you may get lucky this weekend.

From Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17, the adoption fee for an adult dog at Young-Williams Animal Center will be just $17.

The three-day “St. Pet-rick’s Day Lucky Dog” special will take place at both shelter locations: 3201 Division St., and 6400 Kingston Pike. Both locations are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily and closed from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

YWAC said the shelter is close to capacity for dogs and every adult dog adopted during the “St. Pet-rick’s Day Lucky Dog” event will receive a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more. All adopters also will be screened by shelter staff.

For St. Pet-rick’s and always, cats 3 years and older are free to adopt, according to Young-Williams.

The adoption fee for puppies remains $250.