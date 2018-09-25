Layla the dog is Young-Williams Animal Center's longest standing resident.

The 7-year-old pet has been at the shelter since May.

Her medical needs for years of neglect are expensive, but thanks to donations to Young-Williams and the shelter's increasing live release rate, she's got a chance at new life.

"Just give her some love," adoption specialist Grace Steele said.

Steele said she's the staff member who knows Layla best.

"I don't know if I could go through what she's gone through and still be happy and show love to people," Steele said.

Layla spent most of her life outside, where years of neglect and untreated flea allergies left her with scar tissue instead of fur.

"Sometimes the way she looks people get a little worried," said Steele.

Layla's fur is starting to grow back. She had surgery to fix a problem with her eyes and now she's happy and healthier and patiently waiting for a new home.

It's because of new initiatives improving the shelter's live release rate that she has that chance.

"She's just one of the examples of many of the dogs that we have here that we try to medically rehabilitate," Steele said.

Young-Williams is on track to be a "no-kill" shelter by the end of 2018.

"So that means 90 percent of every single thing that is brought to our door leaves alive, including those that have been severely injured abused or neglected," said marketing manager Courtney Kliman.

"No-kill status" is something the shelter has never achieved before, and it's not easy to do.

More than 10,000 animals come to Young-Williams every year. Even with the no-kill status -- which means more than 9,000 animals leave the shelter to new homes -- not every animal can be saved.

"Every shelter in America has to make those tough medical decisions to humanely euthanize pets every single day," Kliman said.

But more animals like Layla can have more time to heal and more time to wait for a new family thanks to the work done by the shelter's staff.

"She still has a long way to go but you know she's getting there and she definitely looks a lot better than when she first got here," said Steele.

Layla is available for adoption.

She's good with kids, likes a chill environment, and is one of many animals looking for a new home.

You can go in and meet her at YWAC's Division Street location.

© 2018 WBIR