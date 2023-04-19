Young-Williams proposes taking over animal control in Knox County

Knoxville Police and the Knox County Sheriff's Office manage animal control in Knoxville and Knox County, respectively.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center CEO Janet Testerman proposed the shelter take over animal control in a meeting with Knoxville City Councilmembers and Knox County Commissioners on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Testerman argued consolidating animal control across the county with the shelter's operations would make it more efficient.

"Anytime you consolidate services, you are going to create more efficiencies, more consistency," Testerman said.

Under the proposal, Young-Williams would hire 15 animal control officers, a supervisor and a director, Testerman told commissioners and city councilmembers.

KPD Animal Control officers don't carry guns, Chief Paul Noel said at the meeting. Animal Control officers with the county are bonded sheriff's deputies, who can carry weapons.

Young-Williams said its animal control officers would be able to "cite pet owners and remove animals when necessary." However, they would not be allowed to make arrests or enter private property without the owner's permission, unless they had a warrant, or the officers determined the animal would be seriously harmed or die.

Some Knox County Commissioners argued the model that works in Knoxville, may not work in Knox County, because most of the county is rural.

Others worried Young-Williams didn't have the resources to manage a fleet of animal control vehicles, a part of the county's operation covered by public works.

In an email to Knox County Commissioners, Senior Deputy Law Director Michael Moyers said, right now, "animal control is a function of the Sheriff's Department."

Moyers said any change would require a change to Knox County ordinances, though he worried about Tennessee law providing liability protection to a private entity.

"It may be possible to transfer these responsibilities to a private entity, pursuant to TCA §39-14-210, and TCA 39-14-215 seems to provide some liability protection for such entities, but it’s fairly vague," Moyers said in the email.

In the meeting, Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel said he is in favor of Young-Williams' proposal.

"I think it makes a lot of sense for us to focus on public safety," Noel said.