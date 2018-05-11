Knoxville — East Tennessee may not exactly be known for its level of luxury (Knoxville's nickname is Scruffy City after all), but it does have quite a lot of luxurious local spots to enjoy.

With the Smoky Mountains right at our doorstep, East Tennessee has a wealth of beautiful locales perched upon majestic mountaintops and nestled into verdant valleys. Many of these spots have been transformed into extravagant oases filled with plush amenities.

These posh places are certainly worth checking out, but can be quite exclusive. So we're bringing you an inside look at some of the fanciest destinations around East Tennessee.

Check out our guide to these delightful spots below and indulge your imagination with the views, amenities and luxuries of these grand and gorgeous places.

For our first adventure, we actually traveled a little outside of East Tennessee to check out a super chic inn on the North Carolina side of the Smokies that's now owned by a local family.

So to set the scene, imagine you're sitting back in an Adirondack, sipping a cup of coffee, all cozied up in a blanket and gazing at the mountains.

That's life at The Swag, nestled in the Smoky Mountains in Waynesville, North Carolina. For the full inside look, click here.

