Downtown Knoxville — Travel bloggers Damon and Jo are coming to the University of Tennessee Knoxville on Monday, Nov. 12.

Photo courtesy of the University of Tennessee

The pair will speak about the importance of traveling, how to travel on a college student budget, and the importance of learning different languages.

This is part of their 'Shut Up and Go' movement, which shows young people how to travel around the world and encourages living an alternative and international lifestyle.

The blogs and videos have gained the traveling duo over two million followers on social media, with over a million on YouTube alone.

The event will start at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Building, 1408 Middle Drive.

