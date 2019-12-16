If you're looking for the perfect last-minute gift for a loved one, a cute pup or kitten under the tree might seem like a great idea. However, Young-Williams Animal Center said gifting pets is not a good idea out of the blue.

There are a lot of factors that go into owning and picking the perfect pet, and you want to be sure to consider all of those before adopting one.

Much like unwanted clothes returned to the store, YWAC said it also sees an uptick in 'returned pets' after the new year. For that reason, they said it's better that a potential pet owner makes the decision themselves rather than have responsibility placed on them suddenly in the form of a gift.

"After the first of the year, we do see an uptick in returned animals. People might realize the responsibility, it might not be the right fit," YWAC CEO Janet Testerman said.

If you're looking to give a gift for the animal lover in your family, YWAC said you can instead help them give back. You can also help foster animals in your home so they don't have to spend the holidays in cages.

The shelter said it always welcomes donations and volunteers.