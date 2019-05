KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center said it is running out of cage space after taking in more than 40 pets on Thursday alone.

The center said on its Facebook page is has more than 500 animals in its care or in foster homes. At least 200 of those animals in foster homes, YWAC said

YWAC set a goal of 300 adoptions. The center extended its Memorial Day adoption special through Sunday, June 2. The center is waiving adoption fees for all pets except puppies with any monetary donation.