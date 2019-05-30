Pet owners -- please be mindful of your furry friends in the summer heat.

Young Williams Animal Center said animal control officers in Knoxville had to rescue several dogs from hot cars this year.

With temps sticking in the upper 80s to 90s, experts say it only takes about five minutes for a dog to overheat in a hot car.

"A lot of times they sweat through their paws, and that causes them to dehydrate much quicker than humans, so that's going to cause them more stress and cause them to fatigue quicker," Courtney Kliman with YWAC said.

For people who come across pets in distress and alone inside a hot car, If you feel that you need to help them -- Tennessee's Good Samaritan laws allow people to break out car windows to save pets or kids in distress, so long as people follow the proper protocol by calling 911 first and make their intentions known at the closest store.

Something else to be mindful of in this summer heat: hot pavement.

The ground can heat up in the sun and burn pets' paws during regular walks, so experts recommend sticking to the grass or shade.