The YWCA's 25th annual Race Against Racism will kick off Diversity Day this Saturday ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Phyllis Wheatley Center at 124 South Cruze Street om East Knoxville, people can show their support by running a 5K. People can also participate in a 1-mile walk to the Alex Haley statue at Morningside Park, or just coming out to be a part of the movement to end racism and celebrate local diversity.

This event is rain or shine. Those who arrive early will be able to enjoy some breakfast treats, entertainment, inspirational speeches and more.

Proceeds raised from the event will support the YWCA in Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley and go toward offering essential programs which provide students tools to overcome obstacles and succeed in school and beyond.

