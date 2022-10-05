YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley names former KCHD director as interim CEO

Dr. Martha Buchanan will serve as CEO while YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley participate in a search to fill the position permanently.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has named their interim CEO.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, the former director of the Knox County Health Department, will severe as the CEO while YWCA participates in a local and nationwide search to fill the position permanently.

This comes after former CEO Rachel Haverkamp resigned to spend more time with her family.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Buchanan step in to provide thoughtful, proven leadership, empowering our board and staff to continue delivering the programs and impact that YWCA clients and the community rely on, as we engage in a search for the next CEO,” President of the YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley board of directors Susan Edwards said. “We are grateful to Rachel for her five years dedicated to the YWCA, including the past two as CEO, in which she has continued to advance the mission and execute and grow the programming in meaningful and successful ways. We wish her the best, and she always will be a part of the YWCA.”

YWCA achieved several milestones under Haverkamp's leadership. One of these achievements includes securing a $1 million grant from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

Buchanan is a former board member of the YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley.

"[Buchanan's] expertise in public health and social services, proven leadership experience and knowledge and advocacy of the YWCA position her well to work with the staff and board as interim CEO," a release from the organization said.

The YWCA is an organization that serves woman and their families in East Tennessee. The program's goal is to provide affordable housing in a safe environment with supportive services that promote self-sufficiency.

The YWCA also provides scattered site transitional housing services for victims of domestic violence and their families in Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon, Roane and Sevier Counties. This program offers financial education, parenting education and trauma-informed care—including support groups and classes specifically for victims of domestic violence.

“Together with the board of directors, I am confident of the foundation in place to drive advancement of the mission of the YWCA, and I am energized and ready to do my part to continue delivering life-changing services,” Buchanan said. “We will continue our momentum in meeting critical needs in our community; serving women, domestic violence victims, youth and others; and working to eliminate racism and empower women across our region."