YWCA receives $450,000 grant for housing assistance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YWCA of Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley routinely helps people who may not have anywhere else to turn. Soon, they will be able to help even more people when they need it most.

The organization was recently awarded a $450,000 grant in federal funding to support its housing assistance program. Officials at YWCA said that the money will go towards resources like financial education, parenting education and support groups.

With more access to resources, people may be able to find a place where they can stay and be stable.

"What we do at the YWCA is we try to plant seeds and watch them grow, meaning even if this isn't the time for them to leave — if we can give them resources and let them know there are people here ready to help, then hopefully we will see them again," said Lauren Lindback, the director of victims assistance.

Officials said they have received the grant for 3 years in a row and in that time, it has helped provide homes for 34 East Tennessee families.