Mom remembers Zaevion Dobson on his birthday, who would have been 23 years old

Zaevion Dobson died shielding his friends from gunfire in 2015. He was 15 years old at the time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, Zaevion Dobson died when he put himself in front of gunfire and shielded his friends from gunshots. His birthday was on June 28, and he would have turned 23 years old this year.

He was a sophomore at Fulton High School and his death attracted national attention. Then-President Barack Obama called it an act of heroism. In 2016, the Knox County Commission dedicated a day to Zaevion. His mother also continues to mourn and remember him as a hero.

"He sacrificed his life to save a friend, to save his neighborhood, save his community, save his school — it all matters. Zaevion, he will forever be my hero and he made changes in this city," said Zenobia Dobson, his mother.

Dozens of programs were created to stop gun violence in Knoxville following his death. Among them is the Change Center, which provides a space for teens and young adults to find job opportunities, leadership development, and just have fun on a skating rink or hang out around the building.