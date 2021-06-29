Snake on the loose! A venom-spitting zebra cobra is missing in an NC neighborhood

Police are warning residents about a venomous cobra snake on the loose in a neighborhood.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police are warning residents about a venomous snake on the loose in a neighborhood, WNCN reports.

Police sent the warning out Tuesday morning. They said a zebra cobra, a snake that spits venom, was spotted on the porch of a home on Sandringham Drive Monday evening. An animal control officer was sent to the home, but the snake wasn't found.

Police said the snake belongs to someone who lives in the neighborhood. The serpent is still on the loose and could spit venom and bite if cornered.

“It’s almost like a snake that has mace. And so they’re really a remarkable, remarkable animal, but it is a very dangerous bite,” Bryan Stuart, a herpetologist with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, said.

Stuart said the snake would likely stay within a half-mile of the home it escaped from, but it's unlikely it will be found.

“I would guess that this individual snake, during the day, is going to try to find some cover like under rocks or logs and will hide there,” Stuart said.

It's unclear if the owner could face charges.

In North Carolina, you can own a venomous snake and you don't need to register them with any agency. Under Article 55, venomous reptile owners need a locked, escape-proof, bite-proof cage with a number of state-mandated different labels. State law also requires an escape recovery plan.

Here's exactly what the law reads: "It shall be unlawful for any person to own, possess, use, transport, or traffic in any venomous reptile that is not housed in a sturdy and secure enclosure. Enclosures shall be designed to be escape-proof, bite-proof, and have an operable lock."

Individual counties can put bans in place. Wake County, where the zebra cobra went missing, doesn't have one.