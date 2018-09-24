Knoxville — East Tennesseans can get crafty this weekend at Zero Landfill, an initiative to upcycle products to help the environment.

The architectural and interior design community has been collecting expired samples from their libraries to donate. These items will be organized, and up for redistribution in the community.

Magazines, paint chips, fabric and flooring samples are just a few of the supplies that will be available.

Zero Landfill is an award-winning upcycling program that happens in other cities to benefit the environment.

Zero Landfill

Organizers hope local artists, teachers and others will take advantage of the opportunity to reuse the free materials.

The event will happen Saturday, Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Steve Ward & Associates, 320 Nancy Lynn Lane Suite 9 Knoxville, TN 37919.

© 2018 WBIR