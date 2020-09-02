KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville's gibbons may not have been invited tot he Oscars this year... but that didn't stop them from partying it up.

With the help of some zookeepers, the fluffy primates enjoyed their own Oscars watch party. Zookeepers set up red tissue paper for a "red carpet," seated an "audience" of stuffed animals, and made a favorite movie snack: Popcorn!

"Because every movie night needs popcorn," one of the zookeepers said in the zoo's Facebook video about the party.

If you'd like to watch the Oscars with the gibbons, check out the zoo's Gibbon Cam!

It's more than just a fun movie night. By putting new items in the enclosure, the zookeepers give the gibbons a chance to explore.

"It'll give them the chance to interact with all kinds of things that we've not put in their exhibit before," the zookeeper said.

The gibbons didn't have any official Oscar predictions -- but the zoo said one of the gibbons, Malay, pulled an envelope for best actress.

Watch the adorable video here: