On Friday, September 21, Zoo Knoxville will host its first craft beer event named Brew at the Zoo. The after-hours event will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Brew at the Zoo features more than 150 beers from local, regional and national breweries. The event will also include local food trucks, live entertainment, and animal encounters.

All proceeds will support the zoo’s mission of saving and preserving wildlife and wild places.

Early bird tickets are now on sale for $50. VIP tickets are $90 and include pairings of beer and cuisine from celebrated local chefs in the exclusive VIP tent.

General admission tickets are $60. Zoo annual pass holders and Circle of Friends members receive a discount on tickets.

