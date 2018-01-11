Knoxville — Zoo Knoxville is celebrating its 70th Anniversary in November, and they're going big with the celebrations!

A big part of the celebration will be for a charitable cause, with the Zoo offering patrons admission for 70 cents if they bring a donation of a non-perishable food item, hygiene products or pet supplies for each ticket.

The donations will go to Mission of Hope, Young-Williams Animal Center, The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley and Knox County's Office on Aging PAWS Program.

The Zoo provided a list of eligible donations items patrons could bring for each organization:

Mission of Hope:

Non-perishable food items

New children’s toys

Hygiene items

Young-Williams Animal Center:

Canned dog, puppy, cat and kitten food

Kitty litter

Kitten milk replacer

New pet toys for dogs and cats (no rawhide or bones)

Training treats

Training clickers

peanut butter

Vienna sausages

Spray cheese in a can

Ziploc sandwich bags in all sizes

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley:

Dry and canned dog, puppy, cat and kitten food

Kitty litter

New pet toys for dogs and cats

Knox PAWS:

Dry and canned dog and cat food

Kitty litter

New pet toys for dogs and cats

The discounted tickets will only be valid for the date on the ticket with no rain checks and orders are limited to 12 tickets.

"To ensure a safe and pleasant experience for guests, a LIMITED number of tickets are available for each day, and advance ONLINE purchase is required," the Zoo's Facebook event said.

Tickets normally cost $19.95 for adults and $16.95 for children or seniors. Children under four are free.

For more information, visit zooknoxville.org.

