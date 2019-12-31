Zoo Knoxville is mourning the loss of one of its young African painted dogs, Swiss.

The zoo said the 3-year-old alpha female of its painted dog pack contracted a fungal infection known as blastomycosis. She was treated aggressively with antifungals, steroids and antibiotics, but the zoo said she failed to respond to treatment.

The zoo said they had to make the tough decision Saturday to humanely euthanize her after the vet team exhausted every option and it became clear she would not make a recovery.

Swiss came to Knoxville from the Cincinnati Zoo and was paired with a male, Puzzle. She was mother to 15 strong and healthy pups who will play an important role in the future survival of the endangered species.

"Thank you to our friends for the kind words and thoughts for our regal Swiss and her caretakers," the zoo said.