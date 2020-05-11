Zoo Knoxville offering free carousel and train rides for Mission of Hope donations

Every year, Mission of Hope helps people living in poverty-stricken areas of rural Appalachia.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is drumming up support for Mission of Hope this holiday season by bringing out the big blue drums!

The zoo will be offering some freebies for people who donate to Mission of Hope during its "Cans for Wristbands" drive. Now through November 25, guests who bring in a donation item will receive a free wristband with the purchase of a ticket.

The zoo is asking for non-perishable food items, hygiene items and new children's toys to support Mission of Hope's efforts to help people in need in rural Appalachia.

Members and annual passholders will also receive them, and they are good for a 10% discount at the zoo shop on top of the regular 15% discount passholders have. The wristbands will also let people ride the carousel and trains an unlimited amount of times.

Tickets can be purchased on Zoo Knoxville's website.

Mission of Hope was born in response to a 1995 report from WBIR Anchor Emeritus Bill Williams on rural Appalachian poverty and hunger. Since 1996, the organization has helped thousands of children and families with food, clothes, toys and hygiene items.