Knoxville, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is offering $5 off admission tickets during Kroger Discount Days, Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, 2019.

The zoo says Kroger Discount Days are a great time to discover why winter is an enjoyable time to visit. Many animals, including red pandas, river otters, elephants, gorillas, red wolves, lions and tigers, enjoy the cooler temperatures, according to zoo officials.

On days when the temperature drops below 40 degrees, some animals will be moved indoors, but visitors can still see most in their indoor viewing areas.

The zoo says the Pilot Flying J Wee Play Adventure is a popular indoor area that’s a warm stop for creative play and reptile viewing during visits as well.

