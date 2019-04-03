KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After being closed for more than a week, Zoo Knoxville will finally reopen on Tuesday.

The zoo was forced to close early on Saturday, Feb. 23, because of flooding that impacted much of Knox County and East Tennessee.

None of the animals were ever in danger, but a transformer was under several feet of water, impacting power in the west part of the zoo.

The zoo was using seven huge generators to power the animal barns during the outage, all of them costing about $30-thousand dollars a week to operate. In addition, they lost around $100-thousand dollars in visitor spending.

In all, zoo officials estimate this closure cost $350-$450-thousand dollars.

"That's very difficult for the zoo to recuperate that. We are a non-profit, but run like a business. Our margins are very tight. When guests aren't coming, when we are closed, we just can't make that up," said Lisa New, President and CEO of Zoo Knoxville.

The zoo does not have a big emergency fund and insurance will not cover the lost revenue.

The zoo brought in pumps and had crews working day and night to clear out the water and make repairs.

The lower parking level for the zoo in Chilhowee Park is still flooded, and they are working with the city on the best way to handle that, but the upper parking lot is open.

The best way to help the zoo right now is to come out and visit or by buying an annual pass. You can also make a donation on the zoo's website.

"Show how much you love Zoo Knoxville and come see us," said New.