Knoxville — Zoo Knoxville sadly announced the death of Kaliyani white tiger today, Sept. 27.

Kaliyani, known as “Kali” to staff and guests, was an iconic zoo ambassador for more than a decade.

Kaliyani white tiger dies at Zoo Knoxville

The 21-year-old tiger's health was failing in her old age. Her zoo caretakers and the veterinary team from the UT College of Veterinary Medicine watched her quality of life.

They decided to humanely euthanize her when her physical symptoms could not be managed with medication and she began refusing food.

“Kali was a rare tiger in many ways,” said Phil Colclough, Zoo Knoxville Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education . “Her personality and charisma impacted everyone. This is a very difficult day for the staff and visitors who loved her.”

The average life expectancy of tigers in the wild is 10 to 12 years so Kali’s longevity was a testament to the care she received from her keepers and veterinary team, all of whom were with her this morning, according to zoo officials.

Related: Thousands visit new Tiger Forest at Zoo Knoxville

Related: Zoo Knoxville launching rare breeding facility to preserve endangered tiger

© 2018 WBIR