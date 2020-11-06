"Black lives matter": Zoo Knoxville shows solidarity for black communities; works to increase diversity and inclusivity

"Zoo Knoxville commits to listening, learning, supporting and protecting human diversity as passionately as we do the diversity of our natural world."

Zoo Knoxville took to social media Thursday to show support to Black communities and promote solutions in light of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and "too many others."

The zoo said on Facebook it is standing in solidarity with its black team members, visitors and partners -- saying it supports all people of color in the fight against systematic racism and injustice.

"Black lives matter," the zoo said. "The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and too many others have rallied our nation for change around the inequities Black and Brown people have experienced for so long. Zoo Knoxville will be part of the solution."

The zoo said it is working on "measurable actions" in the meantime to increase zoo access for families in local black communities, enhance black representation in its workforce, train team members on racial injustices, and improve diversity and inclusivity.

Zoo Knoxville Black lives matter. Zoo Knoxville is committed to being a safe, we... lcoming place for our community to marvel at the wonders of nature, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.