KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After being closed for more than a week, Zoo Knoxville will finally reopen on Tuesday.

The zoo was forced to close early last Saturday because of flooding that impacted much of Knox County and East Tennessee.

None of the animals were ever in danger, but a transformer was under several feet of water, impacting power in the west part of the zoo.

The zoo was using generator power where needed to care for the animals during the outage.

The zoo had to bring in pumps to try to clear out the water and make repairs to restore power.

Being closed for nine days took a huge financial toll on the zoo.

Zoo officials said the best way you can help them recover is to come out and visit or by buying an annual pass.