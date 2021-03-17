Zoo Knoxville: Wiley, a 5-year-old Zebra, dies after colliding with a fence

The cause of death is suspected to be a broken neck and a necropsy will be performed at the UTCVM, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville announced that Wiley, a 5-year-old Hartmann’s mountain zebra, died due to injuries sustained after colliding with a fence Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Zoo staff and the veterinary team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM) were getting ready to perform a physical exam on Wiley in the corral of the Grasslands Africa habitat when she made a sudden movement and collided head-on with a chain-link fence and collapsed.

The veterinary team began performing CPR but was unable to resuscitate her. The cause of death is suspected to be a broken neck and a necropsy will be performed at the UTCVM, officials said.

Zoo Knoxville said that Wiley was one of four mountain zebras in the zoo’s herd and the aunt of the 3-month-old foal born in December.

Wiley arrived at the zoo in April 2018 along with female Lydia and male Die Toekoms.