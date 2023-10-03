Zoo Knoxville zebra dead after severe twisting of the small intestine

The Zoo said Tuesday the zebra was 8 years old and died due to complications from a twisting of its small intestine.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville announced Tuesday that a zebra died from complications arising from a twisting of its small intestine.

The zebra was named "Die Toekoms" and the zoo said he was 8 years old. He arrived at Zoo Knoxville in 2018 and fathered two children, who still live in the zoo.

Caretakers said he was showing symptoms of gastrointestinal discomfort on Friday and the veterinary team administered medications to relieve pain and its swelling.

However, further symptoms indicated an obstruction in his bowels and the zebra was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for emergency surgery. There, medical staff learned a large section of his small intestine had twisted, cutting off the blood supply and causing some of the tissue to die.

Surgeons said that the amount of tissue death made it unlikely the zebra would recover, so leaders made the decision to humanely euthanize him. Around 67 cm of the zebra's bowel had died, according to a necropsy.