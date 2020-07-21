Zoo Knoxville's Asian Trek named in Top 10 best zoo exhibits by USA TODAY

Zoo Knoxville is now officially home to one of the best exhibits in the U.S.!

Zoo Knoxville is home to one of the best zoo exhibits in the entire United States, according to USA TODAY's Top 10Best Reader's Choice poll for 2020.

The poll asked readers across the U.S. what their favorite zoo exhibits are, and Zoo Knoxville's Boyd Family Asian Trek came in at #4 this year.

The Asian Trek, which was added to the zoo in recent years, features and protects endangered animals such as Malayan tigers, cranes, and the ever-popular gibbons and silver leaf langurs.

You can watch the gibbons play live here on Zoo Knoxville's Gibbon Cam!