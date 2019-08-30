KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — What's cuter than one adorable baby red panda?

FOUR!!

Zoo Knoxville is currently home to four cuddly cubs, all being raised by keepers. They call it peer-rearing when cubs are raised together by humans when their mothers can't take care of them.

One of them was born at Zoo Knoxville, one named Marvin came here from the Idaho Falls Zoo, and the other two are orphans from Cleveland.

Now, all four of them are on the same feeding schedule and are doing great! They are being bottle-fed by keepers and are now living together in the zoo's clinic.

(Wonder if we could volunteer to give those little guys a bottle?? Because we want to!)

But here's some good news! They'll soon be moved into a habitat together where the public will be able to see them!

For now, you can see them during noon feedings at the zoo's Wee Play Adventure area.

