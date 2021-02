The Little Ponderosa Zoo captured this video of a miracle, the zoo's new tiny baby goat trying to walk!

You can see 'Miracle' take just a few steps and then fall over.

The zoo says the baby goat is so tiny because it was born premature... just a few days ago.

Staff members say they are now bottle feeding 'Miracle' around the clock!