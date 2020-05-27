Looking for a place to teach? TDOE launches new jobs initiative for teachers

TDOE said it is a new initiative to connect job-seeking teachers with opportunities in Tennessee’s schools and support district recruiting efforts.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Education launched the TN Teacher Jobs Connection on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Education also said TN Teacher Jobs Connection will serve as a central location for interested applicants to connect with teaching opportunities in the state’s 147 districts.

The TN Teacher Jobs Connection is open to educators who are both currently licensed to teach in Tennessee, as well as recent graduates, or out-of-state job seekers who are not yet licensed. Teachers who are not yet licensed may also participate because they may be in process of getting their Tennessee teaching license and/or a district could potentially hire them on a permit.

Job-seeking teachers can submit their information to the department online through this form: https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/tn_teacher_jobs_connection