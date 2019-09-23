KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After watching their football team lose for the third time in this four week season, students at the University of Tennessee are breaking down.

"We bleed orange but it definitely gets the heart, hurts the heart," said Junior Luis Mata.

"They're definitely not making it easy for us," said freshman Sal Palozzo.

As the Vols cope with another loss, Knoxville businesses are dealing with the side effects.

"You're going out to eat, you're going to get some drinks, you're buying merchandise to support your team, so that's all like group behavior and so when you're not feeling so happy that kind of spending goes down," said Michelle Childs, Assistant Professor of Retail and Consumer Science at UT.

She said consumer psychology shows people spend more money when they're happy. If someone is sad, they'll spend money on themselves to feel better, but won't spend it in social settings like watching football games at a bar.

It can all be a domino effect from there.

"I would say across retail, hospitality and even tourism as well we may see that dip because of what's happening in UT football," said Childs.

That's already happening.

Some hotels, including the Hyatt Place in downtown Knoxville, have rented out fewer rooms this season compared to last year.

Bars on the strip, like Literboard, are noticing fewer people come out to bars during the games, but students will always come out later at night.

The store Nothing Too Fancy downtown stopped producing more football-themed shirts because they weren't selling.

Childs expects similar things to happen to boutiques around town, and maybe even the VolShop.

"They have to buy their merchandise several months in advance so they're buying that orange, shirts, everything that they're going to wear to that game," said Childs. "Because they bought it so early they can't really know how the season is gonna be."

Because of that, Childs said keep an eye out for sales later in the season as fans stop buying merchandise.

During this rocky time on Rocky Top, students are still hoping for the best.

"We just want a win, just one. Give me one," said Palozzo.

Hey, there's still a lot of football left to go.