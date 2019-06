KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville History Project is celebrating a unique piece of Knoxville history Thursday night.

In 1945, a Knoxville resident recreated the classic Disney film "Snow White" right here in Knoxville.

It starred local kids and was shot across town from Sequoyah Hills to North Knoxville.

The film even received a letter of praise from Walt Disney.

You can watch the whole film on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Maple Hall in downtown Knoxville.