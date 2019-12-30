MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Someone bought a lottery ticket worth more than $1 million from a Food Lion on Mooresville, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The Cash 5 ticket, purchased at the Food Lion at 1339 Shearers Road, matched all five numbers in Sunday's drawing. The numbers were 2-7-13-34-29.

The value of the ticket is $1,063,165.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot.

Cash 5 tickets cost $1. On Monday, the jackpot resets to $100,000.

